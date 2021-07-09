Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $3.35 Million in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 64,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE:TPB remained flat at $$46.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $884.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

