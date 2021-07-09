Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $4.82 Million in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NVEE stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

