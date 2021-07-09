Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,475,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $536,291. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.