Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 255,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. South Jersey Industries makes up 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.37. 3,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,614. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

