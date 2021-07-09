Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,869,000 after purchasing an additional 109,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,437. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

