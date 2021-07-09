Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.