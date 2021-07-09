Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of MAV stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.