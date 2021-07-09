Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

