Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SKIL opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

