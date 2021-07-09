Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.61. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 44,053 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.27 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.