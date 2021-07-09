PKG Token (PKG) Price Up 8.7% This Week

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, PKG Token has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $191,646.17 and approximately $46.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,360.28 or 0.99846662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00935752 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.