Plains GP Holdings, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

