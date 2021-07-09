Plains GP Holdings, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.
Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28.
Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
