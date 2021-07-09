PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

PlayAGS stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $317.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.53.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $361,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

