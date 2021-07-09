Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Down 44.9% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $221,792.70 and approximately $1,428.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00124407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00165006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,456.12 or 0.99822428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00947250 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

