Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.96

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 19777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

