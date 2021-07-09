Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

PLXS opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.87. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

