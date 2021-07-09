PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits Market Cap of $423,976.76

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $423,976.76 and $212,335.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00120879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,422.94 or 0.99904284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00939835 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.