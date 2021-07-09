Polkamarkets Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $243,142.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.88 or 0.00918617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005280 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,132,745 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars.

