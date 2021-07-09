Polkastarter Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $85.38 million and $7.93 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.60 or 0.00891244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005206 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,179,082 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

