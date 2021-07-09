Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400 at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871 ($24.44).

Shares of LON POLY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,585.50 ($20.71). 777,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,049.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 1,300 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

