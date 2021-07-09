Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 7,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

