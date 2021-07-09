Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

