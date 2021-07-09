Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ: PRAX) is one of 853 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Praxis Precision Medicines to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Praxis Precision Medicines N/A -$61.82 million -2.48 Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.34

Praxis Precision Medicines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Praxis Precision Medicines. Praxis Precision Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Praxis Precision Medicines 0 0 5 0 3.00 Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors 4661 17773 39139 769 2.58

Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 209.56%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.29%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Praxis Precision Medicines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A N/A Praxis Precision Medicines Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Praxis Precision Medicines beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor. The company is also developing PRAX-562, a persistent sodium current blocker that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy and adult cephalgia; PRAX-222, an antisense oligonucleotide for patients with gain-of-function (GOF) SCN2A epilepsy; and KCNT1 program for the treatment of KCNT1 GOF epilepsy. It has a cooperation and license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a license agreement Purdue Neuroscience Company; a research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

