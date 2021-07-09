Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH opened at $51.00 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

