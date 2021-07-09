Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PBH opened at $51.00 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04.
PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
See Also: 52 Week Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.