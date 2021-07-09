PRIA (PRIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00008564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $196,091.37 and $2.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00055601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.33 or 0.00900625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005268 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

