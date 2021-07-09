PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.54. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $216,478.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,495 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,468 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

