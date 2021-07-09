Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,538 shares of company stock worth $20,561,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.