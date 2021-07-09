Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

