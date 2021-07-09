Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.