Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

