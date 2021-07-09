Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Qorvo stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.03. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

