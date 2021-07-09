Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,777 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WPM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

