Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

