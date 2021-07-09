Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

