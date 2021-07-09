Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM) Insider Buys A$100,000.00 in Stock

Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM) insider Patrick Glovac purchased 10,000,000 shares of Prominence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

Patrick Glovac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prominence Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Patrick Glovac 3,000,000 shares of Prominence Energy stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prominence Energy NL engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 50% interest in Bowsprit oil project comprising 577 net acres located to the southeast of New Orleans. The company was formerly known as Sun Resources NL and changed its name to Prominence Energy NL in December 2019.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Prominence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prominence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.