Prosper Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Prosper has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $420,368.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054986 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011270 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002854 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

