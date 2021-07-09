Provenire Capital LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $375.08. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,620. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.