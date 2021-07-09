Provenire Capital LLC Sells 14,285 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Provenire Capital LLC reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up about 3.4% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 263,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 250,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $3,398,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,944 shares of company stock worth $7,390,112. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,438. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -835.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

