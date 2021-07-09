Provenire Capital LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Provenire Capital LLC reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,025. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.20, a P/E/G ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

