Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,276,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $179.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.03 and a twelve month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

