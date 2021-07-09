Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 864,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 149,160 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

