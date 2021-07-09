Prudential Financial Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

