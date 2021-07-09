Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

