Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 101,308 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URBN stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.