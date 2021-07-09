Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,333,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $64,582,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

