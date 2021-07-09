Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.7% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $227.17 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $231.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,250,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

