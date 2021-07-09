Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.18 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

