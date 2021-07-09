Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

