Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of The Mosaic worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

