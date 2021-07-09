Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 28,140 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $51.52 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

